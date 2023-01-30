 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

Turkey favours approving Finland's NATO bid before Sweden's

Associated Press
Jan 30, 2023 / 04:36 PM IST

Sweden and Finland applied jointly to become members of the military alliance, dropping their longstanding military nonalignment following Russia's war on Ukraine.

Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu (Image: ANI)

Turkey could greenlight Finland's membership in NATO before that of Sweden, if the military alliance and both Nordic countries agree to it, the Turkish foreign minister said Monday.

Mevlut Cavusoglu defined Finland's application as 'less problematic' than that of Sweden. Turkey accuses Stockholm of failing to take concrete steps to crackdown on groups that Ankara considers to be terrorists.

More recently, has been incensed by Quran-burning protests that were staged outside the Turkish embassies in Stockholm and Copenhangen by an anti-Islam activist who holds Swedish and Danish citizenship.

"In my opinion it would be fair to differentiate between the problematic country and the less problematic country," Cavusoglu told journalists during a joint news conference with his visiting Portuguese counterpart.