    Turkey Earthquake: Rescue work moves slowly as death toll nears 5,000

    The magnitude 7.8 quake hit Turkey and neighbouring Syria early on Monday, toppling thousands of buildings including many apartment blocks, wrecking hospitals, and leaving thousands of people injured or homeless.

    Reuters
    February 07, 2023 / 01:31 PM IST
    Syrian rescue teams search for victims and survivors in the city of Hama following a deadly earthquake on February 6, 2023. LOUAI BESHARA / AFP

    Overwhelmed rescuers struggled to save people trapped under the rubble as the death toll from a devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria approached 5,000 on Tuesday, with despair mounting and the scale of the disaster hampering relief efforts.

    In the Turkish city of Antakya near the Syrian border, where 10-storey buildings had crumbled onto the streets, Reuters journalists saw rescue work being conducted on one out of dozens of mounds of rubble.

    The temperature was close to freezing as the rain came down and there was no electricity or fuel in the city.

    The magnitude 7.8 quake hit Turkey and neighbouring Syria early on Monday, toppling thousands of buildings including many apartment blocks, wrecking hospitals, and leaving thousands of people injured or homeless.