Under the Rubble: Turkish authorities say some 13.5 million people were affected (Photo: Reuters)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday acknowledged "shortcomings" in his government's response to a massive earthquake that has claimed thousands of lives.

"Of course, there are shortcomings. The conditions are clear to see. It's not possible to be ready for a disaster like this," Erdogan said in his most direct response yet to accusations that his government failed to supply a sufficient number of rescuers and aid.