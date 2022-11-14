 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Turkey blames deadly bomb on Kurdish militants; PKK denies involvement

Reuters
Nov 14, 2022 / 10:00 PM IST

Istiklal pedestrian street of central Istanbul in Turkey (Image: Reuters via ANI)

Turkey blamed Kurdish militants on Monday for an explosion that killed six people in Istanbul and police detained 47 people including a Syrian woman suspected of planting the bomb, but the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) denied involvement.

No group has claimed responsibility so far for Sunday's blast on the busy pedestrian Istiklal Avenue, left 81 people wounded, sending debris flying into the air and hundreds of shoppers, tourists and families fleeing the scene.

Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said the PKK and the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia were responsible for the blast, an incident that recalled for Turks similar attacks in years past.

Soylu said the order was given in Kobani, a city in northern Syria, where Turkish forces have carried out operations against the YPG in recent years.

Ankara says the YPG is a wing of the PKK. The United States has supported the YPG in the conflict in Syria, stoking friction between NATO allies.

In a statement on its website, the PKK denied involvement and said it would not target civilians.