US presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard junks claim she's skipping Howdy Modi to ‘reject Hindutva’

Tulsi Gabbard, who became the first Indian-origin woman candidate for US presidential elections and is also a member of the Democratic Party of the United States, ended all speculations over why she intends to skip PM Modi's event in Houston, Texas.

Taking to Twitter, she explained that her not attending 'Howdy Modi' event had nothing to do with her trying to make a point. Junking all speculative reports, she clarified that she won’t be present at the event only because she has prior commitments related to her presidential candidature.



This article is misinformed. I’m not attending the Houston event due to previously scheduled presidential campaign events. However I'm hoping to meet PM Modi on his visit to discuss the importance of maintaining the strong partnership of the world's oldest & largest democracies.

— Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) September 18, 2019

Gabbard retweeted a report filed by journalist Rana Ayyub, which claimed that her dropping out had to do with Hindu-American Congressman Ro Khanna’s request to reject Hindutva. Dubbing the article “misinformed”, she wrote on Twitter: “I’m hoping to meet PM Modi on his visit to discuss the importance of maintaining the strong partnership of the world's oldest and largest democracies.”

Khanna had stated recently that it is the moral obligation "of every American politician of Hindu faith to stand for pluralism, reject Hindutva, and speak for equal rights for Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Buddhists, and Christians".

Meanwhile, some other political commentators had assumed that Gabbard’s decision was triggered by Donald Trump’s presence since she had admonished his Saudi Arabia tweets.