Tucker Carlson out at Fox News, network confirms

Associated Press
Apr 24, 2023 / 09:33 PM IST

We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor, the press release from the network said.

Tucker Carlson

Fox News said Monday it has agreed to part ways with Tucker Carlson, its popular and controversial host, less than a week after settling a lawsuit over the network's 2020 election reporting.

The network said in a press release that the last program of Tucker Carlson Tonight aired Friday.

Carlson became Foxs most popular personality after replacing Bill OReilly in Foxs prime-time lineup in 2016. Hes also consistently drawn headline for controversial coverage, including most recently airing tapes from the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection to minimize the impact of the deadly attack.