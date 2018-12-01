App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Dec 01, 2018 09:28 AM IST | Source: PTI

Tsunami alert issued after powerful Alaska earthquake: US officials

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said no destructive Pacific-wide tsunami was expected, and there was no threat to Hawaii.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Image: Reuters.
Image: Reuters.
A tsunami warning was issued on November 30 for coastal areas of Alaska's southern Kenai Peninsula after a powerful 7.0-magnitude earthquake struck, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said. "For other US and Canadian Pacific coasts in North America, the level of tsunami danger is being evaluated," the agency's US Tsunami Warning System bulletin said.

First Published on Dec 1, 2018 09:11 am

