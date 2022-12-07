 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
TSMC triples Arizona chip plant investment, Joe Biden hails project

Reuters
Dec 07, 2022 / 07:11 AM IST

The expanded investment is a big win for Biden after supply chain issues disrupted the U.S. economy early in his presidency.

Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC on Tuesday said it would more than triple its planned investment at its new Arizona plant to $40 billion, among the largest foreign investments in U.S. history, as President Joe Biden visited and hailed the project.

"American manufacturing is back, folks," Biden said in a speech against the backdrop of the new factory draped with an American flag and a large banner reading "A Future Made in America Phoenix, AZ."

Biden's recent trip to Asia convinced him the United States is in a better position to lead the world economy in the years ahead "if we keep our focus," he said.

Mark Liu, chairman of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd, known as TSMC, estimated annual revenue of $10 billion when the two planned chip fabrication plants open, adding that customers would have annual sales of $40 billion from products using chips made there.

Apple Inc, Nvidia Corp and Advanced Micro Devices Inc, all major TSMC customers, said they expected their chips to be made in the new plants.