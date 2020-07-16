App
Last Updated : Jul 16, 2020 03:11 PM IST | Source: Reuters

TSMC second-quarter net profit jumps 81% on demand for faster chips

Reuters

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) said on Thursday that second-quarter net profit surged 81 percent from a year earlier as strong demand for faster chips boosted sales despite coronavirus concerns.

The world's largest contract chipmaker reported April-June net profit of T$120.8 billion ($4.1 billion), ahead of the T$111.83 billion average of 19 analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv.

Revenue for the quarter climbed 34.1 percent to $10.38 billion, within the company's earlier estimated range of $10.1 billion to $10.4 billion.
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.