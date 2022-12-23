English
    TSMC in talks with suppliers over first European plant

    Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd (TSMC) is sending a team of senior executives to Germany early next year to discuss the level of government support for the prospective plant as well as the capacity of the local supply chain to meet its needs, according to the report, citing people familiar with the matter.

    December 23, 2022 / 10:56 AM IST
    Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC is in advanced talks with key suppliers about setting up its first potential European plant in the German city of Dresden, the Financial Times reported on Friday.

