Last Updated : Jun 21, 2018 04:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Trump's order stopping separation of immigrant families explained

The executive order has mandated that immigrant families should be detained together if they are caught entering the US illegally

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol News 

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed an executive order that prevents separating immigrant children from their parents at the US-Mexico border.

The executive order has mandated that immigrant families should be detained together if they are caught entering the US illegally.

The Trump administration's "zero tolerance" immigration policy is still in effect.

What happens next?

US officials have not provided clarity on when the separation of detained  families will end or how separated families will be united., according to a Reuters report.

The order says that immigrant families found crossing illegally will be detained for as long as the criminal proceedings will take, and does not place a cap on how long the families will be locked-up.

Keeping the families detained for indefinite periods could cause legal problems.

A court order said that the families cannot be kept in custody by the Department of Homeland Security for more than 20 days.

What is the 'zero tolerance' policy? 

The zero tolerance policy allows prosecution of immigrants who cross the border illegally. The policy has been in force for around ten weeks.

Parents crossing the border illegally with children were earlier referred to immigration courts, rather than being detained.

Between  May 5 and June 9, 2,342 children had been separated from their parents, Reuters reported.

How US neighbours have reacted 

Governments of Central America and Mexico have welcomed the executive order preventing separation of families, but said they will keep a watch to ensure that their citizens are protected.

All five living first ladies oppose the move 

First Lady Melania Trump and former first ladies Hillary Clinton, Laura Bush, Michelle Obama, and Rosalynn Carter have all publicly expressed criticism of separating immigrant families at the border.

"Mrs. Trump hates to see children separated from their families and hopes both sides of the aisle can finally come together to achieve successful immigration reform," Melania Trump's spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham told CNN.
First Published on Jun 21, 2018 04:15 pm

tags #Donald Trump #US #world

