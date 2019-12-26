Trump warns Russia, Syria, Iran against killing civilians in Idlib

'Russia, Syria, and Iran are killing, or on their way to killing, thousands if inocent (sic) civilians in Idlib Province. Don't do it! Turkey is working hard to stop this carnage,' Trump said in a tweet.
US President Donald Trump on December 26 warned Russia, Syria and Iran against killing civilians in Syria's Idlib province and said Turkey was working hard to stop the "carnage."
First Published on Dec 26, 2019 08:40 pm