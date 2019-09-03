App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Sep 03, 2019 08:28 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Trump warns China dragging its feet in trade talks

He did not provide details about the negotiations or how they could become tougher.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that trade talks between the United States and China were going well, though he warned that he would be "tougher" in negotiations if the discussions drag on until his second term.

"We are doing very well in our negotiations with China," Trump wrote in a post on Twitter, arguing that Beijing could ill afford to drag its feet in talks, given the damage US tariffs were inflicting on its economy.

He did not provide details about the negotiations or how they could become tougher.

Close

Trump said if the United States and China did not resolve their trade dispute and he won re-election, "Deal would get MUCH TOUGHER! In the meantime, China's Supply Chain will crumble and businesses, jobs and money will be gone!"

related news

Trump, a Republican, has often publicly repeated his belief that Beijing is trying to slow-walk trade negotiations in the hopes a victory by a Democratic presidential candidate in 2020 may lead to better terms in an agreement.

Washington began imposing 15% tariffs on an array of Chinese imports on Sunday, while China began placing new duties on US crude oil.

China has since lodged a complaint against the United States at the World Trade Organization over US import duties, its third lawsuit challenging Trump's China-specific tariffs.

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He said earlier on Tuesday that China vehemently opposes a trade war.

 

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 3, 2019 08:24 pm

tags #Business #China #Donald Trump #World News

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.