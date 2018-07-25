App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jul 25, 2018 11:40 AM IST | Source: PTI

Trump: US ready to make ‘real deal' on Iran nukes

Trump in May pulled the US out of the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement struck by the Obama administration by calling it the "the worst" deal ever negotiated.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

President Donald Trump has said the US is ready to make a "real deal" with Iran over its nuclear programme, days after he warned Tehran of historic consequences for threatening America.

Trump in May pulled the US out of the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement struck by the Obama administration by calling it the "the worst" deal ever negotiated.

Addressing the national convention of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Trump said his administration stands ready for Iran to come back to the negotiating table.

"I withdrew the United States from the horrible one-sided Iran nuclear deal," he said.

Iran, as a result of his decision, is not the same country any more, he asserted.

"That I can say. And we'll see what happens, but we're ready to make a real deal, not the deal that was done by the previous administration, which was a disaster," he said.

Trump on Sunday sent a tweet to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, saying "Never, ever threaten the united states again or you will suffer consequences the likes of which few throughout history have ever suffered before."

The tweet was apparently in response to comments Rouhani made that day cautioning Trump about the devastation of a US-Iran wartime conflict. He also pressured Trump to not interfere with his government.
First Published on Jul 25, 2018 11:20 am

tags #Current Affairs #World News

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.