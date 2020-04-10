App
Last Updated : Apr 10, 2020 05:50 PM IST

Trump urges Congress to approve small business funding, no adds

Democrats are blocking a 251 Billion Dollar funding boost for Small Businesses which will help them keep their employees. It should be for only that reason, with no additions, Trump said.

Reuters

US President Donald Trump said on Friday the funding measure to help small business should be approved by Congress with no additions, as a partisan skirmish in the US Senate cut short a Republican effort to speed the $250 billion in new assistance.

"Democrats are blocking a 251 Billion Dollar funding boost for Small Businesses which will help them keep their employees. It should be for only that reason, with no additions. We should have a big Infrastructure Phase Four with Payroll Tax Cuts & more. Big Economic Bounceback!" Trump said in a Twitter post.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on Apr 10, 2020 05:42 pm

