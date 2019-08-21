Trump tweets picture of massive Trump Tower in Greenland

He captioned the photograph: “I promise not to do this to Greenland!”
United States President Donald Trump chose a rather animated way to convey the message that he does not wish to erect a Trump Tower in Greenland. While he has publicly expressed his desire to “purchase” Greenland, he vowed on August 20 to not embellish the island’s coastline with his skyscrapers.
To announce his thoughts, the US President Trump shared a morphed photo on Twitter comprising a coastal town with tiny little colourful hutments, all of which are dwarfed by the presence of a ginormous golden skyscraper bearing Trump’s name.He captioned the photograph: “I promise not to do this to Greenland!”
I promise not to do this to Greenland! pic.twitter.com/03DdyVU6HA
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 20, 2019
Notably, the US President’s social media post comes just a day after he had confirmed that media reports about his plans to buy the autonomous Danish territory are true. Trump has, however, admitted that the plan doesn’t feature as a top priority in his agenda right now.
As The Guardian reports, Trump’s business acumen is not letting the plans to invest in an “essentially large real estate deal” escape his mind. He had said on August 18: “Strategically it’s interesting and we’d be interested but we’ll talk to them a little bit.”
While Trump’s statement was met with a smirk or peals of laughter in most parts of the world, it didn’t invite much mirth in case of the residents of the island and the Danish Prime Minister. In fact, the latter declared any discussion as such to be utterly “absurd”.
“Greenland is not for sale. Greenland is not Danish. Greenland belongs to Greenland. I strongly hope that this is not meant seriously,” said Danish PM Mette Frederiksen.Meanwhile, Greenland’s Foreign Minister Ane Lone Bagger said: “We are open for business, but we’re not for sale.”Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.