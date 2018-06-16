App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jun 16, 2018 09:18 AM IST | Source: PTI

Trump tweets G7 pictures to prove that he gets along well with world leaders

Meanwhile, the Wall Street Journal said in a report that European leaders were dismayed at the summit that they couldn't move Trump on basic issues, such as the economics of US trade deficits

PTI @moneycontrolcom

US President Donald Trump has released pictures of last week's G7 summit to dispel a notion that he does not get along with world leaders.

In a series of tweets yesterday, he alleged that the mainstream American media was reporting negatively about his relationship with leaders of the G7 countries, consisting of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States.

"I have a great relationship with Angela Merkel of Germany, but the Fake News Media only shows the bad photos (implying anger) of negotiating an agreement - where I am asking for things that no other American President would ask for!" Trump said in a tweet in which he attached four pictures of him with G7 leaders.

Among the pictures posted, one was of the meeting in which he is seen seated even as Chancellor Merkel and other leaders were standing. While in a previous picture of the meeting which has now gone viral, Trump was seen in a tensed mood, the one released by him showed the president, Merkel and other leaders smiling.

related news

"I've had to beat 17 very talented people, including the Bush Dynasty, then I had to beat the Clinton Dynasty, and now I have to beat a phony Witch Hunt and all of the dishonest people covered in the IG Report...and never forget the Fake News Media. It never ends!" he said.

In another set of four pictures tweeted by Trump, he is seen posing with French President Emanuel Macron, Canadian Prime Minister Justine Trudeau and British Prime Minister Theresa May. "The Fake News Media said that I did not get along with other Leaders at the #G7Summit in Canada. They are once again, WRONG!" the president said.

"Great discussions with European Union Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and EU Council President Donald Tusk at the #G7Summit in Canada last week," Trump tweeted along with another picture of the last week's summit in Canada.

Meanwhile, the Wall Street Journal said in a report that European leaders were dismayed at the summit that they couldn't move Trump on basic issues, such as the economics of US trade deficits. "The mood really changed after the G7," a European Union official was quoted as saying.

Trump, according to people familiar with the meetings, was at times wary of appearing isolated. "When Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe registered an objection to wording in the joint statement about combating plastic waste, Trump, who shared Abe's concern, reportedly said 'Oh, well, then it's five versus two.'," the daily reported.

"The US president jarred some with blunt observations," the Journal added.

At one point, according to the daily, Trump brought up migration as a big problem for Europe and then told Abe, "Shinzo, you don't have this problem, but I can send you 25 million Mexicans and you'll be out of office very soon," the official who was also in the room said. A sense of irritation with Trump could be felt, "but everyone tried to be rational and calm," the official added.

Also during a discussion over Iran and terrorism, Trump verbally jabbed at Macron, "You must know about this, Emmanuel, because all the terrorists are in Paris," he was quoted as saying.
First Published on Jun 16, 2018 09:10 am

tags #Donald Trump #G7 #world

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.