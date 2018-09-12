App
Last Updated : Sep 12, 2018 08:34 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Trump to target foreign meddling in US elections with sanctions order: Sources

Trump's decision to sign an executive order coincides with intelligence agencies, military and law enforcement preparing to defend the November 6 congressional elections from predicted foreign attacks even as Trump derides a special counsel investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 elections.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

President Donald Trump plans to sign an executive order as soon as Wednesday that will slap sanctions on any foreign companies or people who interfere in US elections, based on intelligence agency findings, two sources familiar with the matter said.

Trump's decision to sign an executive order coincides with intelligence agencies, military and law enforcement preparing to defend the November 6 congressional elections from predicted foreign attacks even as Trump derides a special counsel investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 elections.

The White House declined to comment.

 
First Published on Sep 12, 2018 08:30 am

