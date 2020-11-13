Trump to lose 'world leader' Twitter privileges after leaving the White House

US President Donald Trump will leave behind Twitter privileges when he departs the White House. Twitter's social media policy on world leaders and elected officials has allowed Trump to speak to the people unfettered, a leeway not given to regular users.

But this special treatment will end with his presidency. Twitter has said that Trump’s account will be subject to the same rules as any other user, including bans on inciting violence and posting false information.

President-elect Joe Biden is expected to take oath on January 20, 2021.

"Twitter’s approach to world leaders, candidates, and public officials is based on the principle that people should be able to choose to see what their leaders are saying with clear context. This means that we may apply warnings and labels, and limit engagement to certain tweets. This policy framework applies to current world leaders and candidates for office, and not private citizens when they no longer hold these positions," a Twitter spokesperson told The Verge.

These changes will be applicable to Trump’s personal account. Position-specific accounts like @WhiteHouse, @POTUS, and @FLOTUS are transferred to a new administration after an outgoing president steps down.

So, Trump posts masked by warnings or amended with labels could qualify to be deleted once he demits.

Nearly half of Trump's tweets were flagged by the platform in the days following the election, as the president claimed, without evidence, that he had won and that the process had been tainted by massive fraud.

Twitter also recently suspended Trump’s former chief strategist Steve Bannon after he made calls to behead FBI director Christopher Wray and pandemic expert, Dr Anthony Fauci, in a YouTube video, which has also been removed.