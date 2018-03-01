App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Feb 23, 2018 09:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

Trump to announce new NKorea sanctions

President Donald Trump was set to announce the action at the Conservative Political Action Conference, followed by a public announcement from the Treasury Department.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Trump administration is hitting more than 50 vessels, shipping companies and trade businesses with sanctions in the latest bid to turn up the pressure on North Korea over its nuclear program, a senior administration official said today.

President Donald Trump was set to announce the action at the Conservative Political Action Conference, followed by a public announcement from the Treasury Department.

The action is the latest U.S. effort to crack down on North Korean evasion of U.N.-mandated restrictions that deprive the pariah nation of revenue and resources for its nuclear and ballistic missile development. Those weapons pose an emerging threat to the U.S. mainland.

The official says Trump will call Friday's designations "the largest-ever set of new sanctions" on the North. The official wasn't authorized to publicly discuss the sanctions before Trump's remarks. The sanctions are targeted at sources of fuel and cash for the North.

The announcement comes as South Korea hosts the Winter Olympics, an occasion the two Koreas have used as an opportunity to ease tensions and restart talks. Although South Korea is a close U.S. ally, animosity between Washington and Pyongyang is still running high.

Today's action comes two weeks after Vice President Mike Pence, who attended the Olympics opening, promised the "toughest and most aggressive" economic sanctions against North Korea.

tags #Business #Current Affairs #World News

most popular

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC