Trump threatens to slap tariffs on all $505 bn of Chinese imports

US President Donald Trump said today he is willing to hit all Chinese goods imported to the United States with tariffs if necessary.

"I'm ready to go 500," the Republican leader told CNBC, referring to the $505.5 billion in Chinese imports into the US in 2017.

"I'm not doing this for politics, I'm doing this to do the right thing for our country." "We've been ripped off by China for a long time," he added.