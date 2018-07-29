App
Last Updated : Jul 29, 2018 08:00 PM IST | Source: PTI

Trump: There are 'consequences' for illegal border crossing

Trump's tweet today came several days after the government said more than 1,800 children separated at the US-Mexico border have been reunited with parents and sponsors after a federal judge ordered the reunions.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

President Donald Trump says there are "consequences when people cross our Border illegally" and claims many who do so are "using children for their own sinister purposes."

Hundreds of children still remain separated.

Hundreds of children still remain separated.

Following a day of relative silence on Twitter, Trump says: "Please understand, there are consequences when people cross our Border illegally, whether they have children or not - and many are just using children for their own sinister purposes."

He also says Congress must fix "the DUMBEST & WORST immigration laws anywhere in the world!" and urges voters to "Vote 'R'" in November.
