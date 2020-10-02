Trump tests positive for COVID-19: PM Modi, Mike Pence wish Donald Trump and First Lady a speedy recovery

Donald Trump and Melania Trump have tested positive for COVID-19, the US president tweeted on October 2.

“Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!” Trump said in a tweet.

From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to US Vice President Mike Pence took to Twitter to wish President Trump and the First Lady a speedy recovery.



Karen and I send our love and prayers to our dear friends President @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS Melania Trump. We join millions across America praying for their full and swift recovery. God bless you President Trump & our wonderful First Lady Melania.

This is a nightmare. COVID19 is a serious infection, especially for someone who is older like Mr. Trump. I can't believe he was infected. This is a total failure by WH team to protect the President Wishing both the President and The First Lady and speedy recovery. https://t.co/YVA2WpeNCu — Ashish K. Jha (@ashishkjha) October 2, 2020





Lifting up prayers for @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS. May God’s healing powers touch them, strengthen them, and raise them up. — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) October 2, 2020



Some Twitter users also replayed Trump's recent criticism of Democratic Party candidate Joe Biden for frequently wearing a mask.

"I don’t wear masks like him," Trump said at the presidential debate. "Every time you see him, he's got a mask."

“I don't wear masks like him (Biden). Every time you see him, he's got a mask. He could be speaking 200 feet away and he shows up with the biggest mask I've ever seen." - Donald Trump at Tuesday’s debate pic.twitter.com/0Sj6IR8eqP— Andrew Kimmel (@andrewkimmel) October 2, 2020



If @realDonaldTrump had simply acknowledged science and been as concerned about public safety as @JoeBiden has been, none of this would have happened. This is is what disturbed people do. They crate chaos. Vote him out. — Bradley Whitford (@BradleyWhitford) October 2, 2020



Mocking people for wearing masks was never a good idea. Now it looks profoundly stupid. I hope @realDonaldTrump recovers quickly and when he does he is held accountable for letting the virus rip across the country.— Brendan Cox (@MrBrendanCox) October 2, 2020





We know COVID can have significant effects on cognition. Donald Trump’s was already compromised. He CANNOT remain in command of our military and nuclear arsenal. — Greg Pinelo (@gregpinelo) October 2, 2020

