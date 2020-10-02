172@29@17@138!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|trump-tests-positive-for-covid-19-pm-modi-mike-pence-wish-donald-trump-and-first-lady-a-speedy-recovery-5914501.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 02, 2020 12:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Trump tests positive for COVID-19: PM Modi, Mike Pence wish Donald Trump and First Lady a speedy recovery

Some Twitter users poked fun at Trump's recent criticism of Democratic Party candidate Joe Biden for frequently wearing a mask.

Moneycontrol News

Donald Trump and Melania Trump have tested positive for COVID-19, the US president tweeted on October 2.

“Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!” Trump said in a tweet.

From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to US Vice President Mike Pence took to Twitter to wish President Trump and the First Lady a speedy recovery.

Some Twitter users also replayed Trump's recent criticism of Democratic Party candidate Joe Biden for frequently wearing a mask.

"I don’t wear masks like him," Trump said at the presidential debate. "Every time you see him, he's got a mask."





First Published on Oct 2, 2020 12:12 pm

tags #coronavirus #Donald Trump #US #world

