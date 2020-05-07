Trump tests negative for coronavirus, White House says, after report valet infected

The military official was identified by CNN as personal valet to Trump.
President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have tested negative for coronavirus after finding out a member of the U.S. military who worked on the White House campus had become infected, a White House spokesman said on Thursday.
The military official was identified by CNN as personal valet to Trump.
Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365
First Published on May 7, 2020 08:54 pm