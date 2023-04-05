 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Trump surrenders at NY courthouse

Associated Press
Apr 05, 2023 / 12:18 AM IST

Former US President Donald Trump makes his way inside the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse in New York on April 4, 2023. (AFP)

Former President Donald Trump came to a New York City courtroom on Tuesday for his arraignment on charges related to falsifying business records in a hush money investigation, the first president ever to be charged with a crime.

The Republican former president, who has denied any wrongdoing and has repeatedly assailed the investigation, has called the indictment political persecution and predicted it would damage Democrats in 2024. Trump's lawyers have said the former president did not commit any crime and they will "vigorously fight this political prosecution in court.

What to expect: What's the plan? Trump flew into New York from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, on Monday and travelled by motorcade to the Manhattan courthouse from Trump Tower on Tuesday to face a judge for his afternoon arraignment.

Will there be a perp walk? No. So-called perp walks happen when a criminal suspect is taken in handcuffs out of a police precinct and then driven to the courthouse. But Trump won't be going to a police precinct.