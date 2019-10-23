App
Last Updated : Oct 23, 2019 10:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

Trump: 'small number' of US troops to remain in Syria oil area

"We have secured the oil and, therefore, a small number of US troops will remain in the area where they have the oil," he said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that a "small number" of US troops will remain at Syria's oil fields despite a broader American withdrawal from the country.

"We have secured the oil and, therefore, a small number of US troops will remain in the area where they have the oil," he said.

First Published on Oct 23, 2019 10:08 pm

tags #Donald Trump #Syria #World News

