Trump: 'small number' of US troops to remain in Syria oil area

"We have secured the oil and, therefore, a small number of US troops will remain in the area where they have the oil," he said.
US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that a "small number" of US troops will remain at Syria's oil fields despite a broader American withdrawal from the country."We have secured the oil and, therefore, a small number of US troops will remain in the area where they have the oil," he said.The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 23, 2019 10:08 pm