Trump slams Harley-Davidson plan to move some US production overseas

US President Donald Trump on Monday criticized Harley-Davidson Inc after the company said it would move US production of motorcycles for European Union customers overseas to avoid retaliatory tariffs.
"Surprised that Harley-Davidson, of all companies, would be the first to wave the White Flag. I fought hard for them and ultimately they will not pay tariffs selling into the EU," Trump said in a post on Twitter."Taxes just a Harley excuse - be patient!" he added
First Published on Jun 26, 2018 09:17 am