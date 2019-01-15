App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jan 15, 2019 01:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

Donald Trump sends letter to Kim Jong-un: Report

Kim and Trump held a historic meeting in Singapore on June 12 last year where they issued a vague goal for the "complete denuclearisation" of the Korean Peninsula without describing when and how it would occur.

Whatsapp

Donald Trump has sent a letter to Kim Jong-un, a media report said on January 15, days after the US President said he received a "great letter" from the reclusive North Korean leader, amid talks about a second summit between them on denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula.

Kim and Trump held a historic meeting in Singapore on June 12 last year where they issued a vague goal for the "complete denuclearisation" of the Korean Peninsula without describing when and how it would occur.

The letter delivered over the weekend comes after President Trump said early this month that he had received a "great letter" from Kim and was looking forward to meet the North Korean leader for a second time in the "not-too-distant future".

The letter comes as the two sides negotiate details of a second meeting between the two leaders. It was flown to Pyongyang and delivered by hand, the CNN reported, quoting a source familiar with the ongoing talks between Washington and Pyongyang on denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula.

related news

North Korea's former spy chief Kim Yong Chol - one of Pyongyang's top negotiators - could visit Washington as soon as this week to finalise details of the upcoming summit, it said.

The CNN previously reported that US scouting teams had visited Bangkok, Hanoi and Hawaii as they search for a location for the second summit.

Last week, South Korean President Moon Jae-in threw his support behind another Trump-Kim meeting, saying it - along with a visit by Kim to Seoul - would be a turning point "that will firmly solidify peace on the Korean Peninsula", the report said.

"We will not loosen our guard until the promise to denuclearise the Peninsula is kept, and peace is fully institutionalised," Moon said.

Trump's announcement of receiving a letter from Kim had come after the North Korean leader warned that Pyongyang may change its approach to nuclear talks if Washington persists with sanctions.

Earlier, the US president expressed satisfaction over the progress in talks with the North Koreans, saying he is in no rush for the denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula.

"We're getting along fine. I'm not in any rush. I don't have to rush. All I know is there's no rockets, there's no testing," he said.

Trump said his administration was not getting any credit for this peace initiative which has averted the world from a major war.

After years of isolation, Kim held a number of diplomatic summits in 2018, meeting with Moon, Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.
First Published on Jan 15, 2019 01:09 pm

tags #Donald Trump #world

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.