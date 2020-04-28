Trump says will sign order on coronavirus related liability problems

Trump said the order would have to do with the meat supply. Administration officials and some Republicans on Capitol Hill have said businesses that are reopening need liability protection from lawsuits employees might file if they become sick.
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he will sign an executive order later in the day that addresses liability issues that have arisen from the coronavirus pandemic.
Trump said the order would have to do with the meat supply. Administration officials and some Republicans on Capitol Hill have said businesses that are reopening need liability protection from lawsuits employees might file if they become sick.
First Published on Apr 28, 2020 10:40 pm