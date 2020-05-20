App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : May 20, 2020 05:02 PM IST | Source: PTI

Trump says US topping world coronavirus cases is 'badge of honour'

"I look at that as, in a certain respect, as being a good thing because it means our testing is much better," he said on Tuesday at the White House as Trump hosted his first Cabinet meeting since the COVID-19 outbreak began.

PTI

President Donald Trump has said it is a "badge of honour" for America to "lead" the world with 1.5 million confirmed coronavirus cases since it means the US is testing more people for the disease that has killed over 300,000 people across the world. The US has 1.5 million confirmed coronavirus cases and over 91,000 deaths, both the world's highest.

"I look at that as, in a certain respect, as being a good thing because it means our testing is much better," he said on Tuesday at the White House as he hosted his first Cabinet meeting since the COVID-19 outbreak began.

"By the way," he told reporters, "you know when you say that we lead in cases, that's because we have more testing than anybody else."

Close

"So when we have a lot of cases," he continued, "I don't look at that as a bad thing, I look at that as, in a certain respect, as being a good thing because it means our testing is much better."

related news

He added: "So I view it as a badge of honour. Really, it's a badge of honour.

Trump was responding to a question about whether he was considering a travel ban on Latin America, Brazil in particular.

"It's a great tribute to the testing and all of the work that a lot of professionals have done," the president said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, a federal agency, the US had conducted 12.6 million coronavirus tests by Tuesday.

The Democratic National Committee has criticised the Republican president's comments, tweeting that the 1.5 million COVID-19 cases in the US represented "a complete failure of leadership". Trump is seeking reelection in the November 3 presidential poll.

Meanwhile, the president said he was considering travel ban on countries from Latin America due to surge in coronavirus cases there.

"We are considering it," the President said when asked if he was considering a travel ban on Latin America, and Brazil in particular.

Brazil has over 271,000 confirmed coronavirus cases, the third highest in the world, following the US and Russia. According to Johns Hopkins data, Russia has over 308,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Moneycontrol Virtual Summit presents 'The Future of Indian Industry', powered by Salesforce. Watch Now!

First Published on May 20, 2020 05:00 pm

tags #coronavirus #Donald Trump #United States #World News

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

In pics | Guidelines to prevent your workplace from coronavirus oubreak

In pics | Guidelines to prevent your workplace from coronavirus oubreak

Coronavirus impact: Siyarams to launch anti-viral fabric in market soon

Coronavirus impact: Siyarams to launch anti-viral fabric in market soon

Coronavirus pandemic | Class 10 and 12 board exams to be exempted from lockdown rules: Amit Shah

Coronavirus pandemic | Class 10 and 12 board exams to be exempted from lockdown rules: Amit Shah

most popular

COVID-19 | Stimulus package falls short of meeting immediate concerns

COVID-19 | Stimulus package falls short of meeting immediate concerns

Double whammy: Social distancing amid coronavirus lockdown makes Cyclone Amphan evacuation more complex

Double whammy: Social distancing amid coronavirus lockdown makes Cyclone Amphan evacuation more complex

RIL's jumbo Rs 53,125 crore rights issue opens today: What should investors do?

RIL's jumbo Rs 53,125 crore rights issue opens today: What should investors do?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.