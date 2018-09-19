App
Last Updated : Sep 19, 2018 11:04 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Trump says US may make a trade deal with China at some point

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

President Donald Trump on Tuesday left the door open for China to negotiate an end to the trade war between Washington and Beijing, a day after imposing new tariffs on nearly $200 billion Chinese imports and threatening more if China retaliates.

Speaking to reporters during a visit with Polish President Andrzej Duda, Trump said that the United States may make a deal at some point with China and that his country is always open to talking.

"We're having a tremendous impact on China. We're doing a very good job with China," he said before reiterating his threat to add tariffs to $267 billion of Chinese goods if Beijing retaliates.

China hit back on Tuesday with levies on about $60 billion of US imports.

"China wants to come over and talk. And we are always open to talking. But we have to do something," he added.
tags #Business #China #Donald Trump #World News

