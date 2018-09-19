Trump says US may make a trade deal with China at some point

Speaking to reporters during a visit with Polish President Andrzej Duda, Trump said that the United States may make a deal at some point with China and that his country is always open to talking.
President Donald Trump on Tuesday left the door open for China to negotiate an end to the trade war between Washington and Beijing, a day after imposing new tariffs on nearly $200 billion Chinese imports and threatening more if China retaliates.
"We're having a tremendous impact on China. We're doing a very good job with China," he said before reiterating his threat to add tariffs to $267 billion of Chinese goods if Beijing retaliates.
China hit back on Tuesday with levies on about $60 billion of US imports."China wants to come over and talk. And we are always open to talking. But we have to do something," he added.