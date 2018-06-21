App
Last Updated : Jun 21, 2018 09:39 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Trump says North Korea has returned remains of 200 US war dead

US officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said on Tuesday that in coming days North Korea would hand over a "sizeable number" of remains to United Nations Command in South Korea.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

President Donald Trump said North Korea had returned on Wednesday the remains of 200 US troops missing from the Korean War, although there was no official confirmation of the move from military authorities.

"We got back our great fallen heroes, the remains sent back today, already 200 got sent back," Trump told a crowd of supporters during a rally in Duluth, Minnesota.

US officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said on Tuesday that in coming days North Korea would hand over a "sizeable number" of remains to United Nations Command in South Korea, and they would then be transferred to Hickam Air Force Base in Hawaii.

Trump met with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at a historic summit last week in Singapore and said in a news conference afterwards that Kim had agreed to return the remains of US soldiers.

About 7,700 US military personnel remain unaccounted from the 1950-1953 Korean War, US military data show. According to the Pentagon, North Korean officials have indicated in the past that they have the remains of as many as 200 US troops. More than 36,500 US troops died in the conflict.
First Published on Jun 21, 2018 08:59 am

