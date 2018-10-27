App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Oct 27, 2018 08:53 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Trump says media uses bomb case to score political points against him

Hours after a Trump supporter, Cesar Sayoc, was arrested in Florida in the bomb case, Trump said that political violence must never be tolerated.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

President Donald Trump accused the US news media on October 26 of using reporting on the suspect in least 14 bombs sent to some of his prominent critics to score political points against him.

Hours after a Trump supporter, Cesar Sayoc, was arrested in Florida in the bomb case, Trump told a political rally in Charlotte, North Carolina, that political violence must never be tolerated.

"I will do all I can to stop it," he said.

But any major attempt to heal political divisions was quickly set aside as Trump renewed attacks on his usual targets: the news media and his Democratic opponents.

related news

"We have seen an effort by the media in recent hours to use the sinister actions of one individual to score political points against me and the Republican Party," Trump said.

Trump appeared to be commenting on cable news blanket coverage of the bomb case and how the people targeted are frequently criticized by the president.

Trump was in Charlotte campaigning for Republican candidates ahead of the hotly contested November 6 US congressional elections, with Republicans are trying to hang on to control of the House of Representatives and the Senate.

Some in the crowd on October 26 quickly chimed in with a cry that is a familiar one at Trump's political rallies: "CNN sucks."

Trump paused while the CNN chant continued, then added: "And they do have a major role to play as far as tone. The media's constant unfair coverage ... and negative attacks only serve to drive people apart and to undermine healthy debate."

When Trump criticized Democrats, the crowd chanted "lock her up," a refrain from the Republican president's 2016 campaign when he called Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton "Crooked Hillary." Trump again referred to Clinton as "Crooked Hillary" on Friday night when he listed Democrats who supposedly had supported building a wall on the U.S. border with Mexico.

Clinton was the target of one of the bombs sent this week, which was intercepted during a routine off-site mail screening.

"They're gonna be reporting about you tonight," Trump told the crowd in North Carolina.

Trump said Republicans did not try to seek political gain over the Democrats when a supporter of democratic socialist Bernie Sanders opened fire on congressional Republicans at a baseball field last year and severely wounded Representative Steve Scalise.

"We did not use that heinous attempt at mass murder for political gain because that would have been wrong. ... Nor do we blame the Democrat party every time radical leftists seize and destroy public property and unleash violence and mayhem," he said.

Trump made similar comments on October 25, blaming the news media for stirring up anger and hateful political rhetoric as two more suspicious packages were discovered. In a post on Twitter he referred to "purposely false and inaccurate reporting of the Mainstream Media."

Trump hinted earlier on October 26 in a tweet that the news media's coverage of the bomb case was taking attention away from the midterm elections at a time when Republicans may be hitting their stride.

"Republicans all over the country, we're hot," Trump said in Charlotte. "We're hot and I don't think they're going to cool us off. They try so hard. But I don't think that's going to happen."

 
First Published on Oct 27, 2018 08:50 am

tags #Donald Trump #US #World News

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Top MFs that beat volatility to return 20% in 2018, have you invested in any?

Top MFs that beat volatility to return 20% in 2018, have you invested in any?

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.