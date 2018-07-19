Trump says looking forward to 'second meeting' with Putin

US President Donald Trump today said he was looking forward to a "second meeting" with Russia's Vladimir Putin after what he called the "great success" of their summit in Helsinki.

"The Summit with Russia was a great success, except with the real enemy of the people, the Fake News Media," tweeted Trump, who has come under fire at home for what many saw as his unsettling embrace of the strongman Russian leader.

"I look forward to our second meeting so that we can start implementing some of the many things discussed," he added.