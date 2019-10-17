Trump says it's 'fine' if Russia helps Syria

Trump, speaking to reporters at the White House, said imposing US sanctions on Turkey would be better than fighting in the region.
US President Donald Trump on October 16 played down the crisis in Syria touched off by Turkey's incursion against US-allied Kurdish forces, saying the conflict was between Turkey and Syria and that it was "fine" for Russia to help Damascus.
Trump, speaking to reporters at the White House, said imposing US sanctions on Turkey would be better than fighting in the region.The Great Diwali Discount!
First Published on Oct 17, 2019 08:05 am