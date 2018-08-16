App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Aug 16, 2018 10:52 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Trump says his steel tariffs will save the US industry: Report

Trump said some people may complain that steel prices may be "a little more expensive" in the short term because of the tariffs, but that ultimately they will drop.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday his tariffs on foreign steel are saving the US industry and he predicted that in the future American steelmakers will mostly face domestic competition, the Wall Street Journal reported.

In a 20-minute interview with the newspaper, Trump said some people may complain that steel prices may be "a little more expensive" in the short term because of the tariffs, but that ultimately they will drop.

He told the Journal the 25 percent tariffs on steel will rescue an industry important to US national security. As a result of the tariffs, competition will be "internal, like it used to be in the old days when we actually had steel, and US Steel was our greatest company," he told the newspaper.
First Published on Aug 16, 2018 10:50 am

tags #Business #Donald Trump #World News

most popular

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.