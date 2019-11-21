Trump says he will release 'financial statement' before 2020 election: Tweet

'I'm clean, and when I release my financial statement (my decision) sometime prior to election, it will only show one thing - that I am much richer than people even thought - And that is a good thing,' Trump said, providing no details on his claims of wealth.
President Donald Trump, facing lawsuits and political demands to release his US tax returns and other financial information, said on Thursday he will release a statement on his finances before the presidential election, and asserted that it was his call on providing the information.
