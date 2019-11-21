App
Last Updated : Nov 21, 2019 09:41 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Trump says he will release 'financial statement' before 2020 election: Tweet

'I'm clean, and when I release my financial statement (my decision) sometime prior to election, it will only show one thing - that I am much richer than people even thought - And that is a good thing,' Trump said, providing no details on his claims of wealth.

Reuters

President Donald Trump, facing lawsuits and political demands to release his US tax returns and other financial information, said on Thursday he will release a statement on his finances before the presidential election, and asserted that it was his call on providing the information.

"I'm clean, and when I release my financial statement (my decision) sometime prior to election, it will only show one thing - that I am much richer than people even thought - And that is a good thing," Trump said, providing no details on his claims of wealth.

 

First Published on Nov 21, 2019 09:35 pm

tags #Donald Trump #World News

