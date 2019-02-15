Trump says he will declare an emergency on U.S.-Mexico border to build a border wall

United States President Donald Trump said on February 15 that he would declare a national emergency at the U.S.-Mexico border, a move expected to plunge him into a fight with Democrats over what they call an unconstitutional attempt to fund a wall without approval from Congress.

Trump had demanded Congress include money for the wall, one of his biggest 2016 campaign promises, in a funding bill he was expected to sign either later on February 15 or February 16. It was approved overwhelmingly by Congress late on February 14 without the wall money he wanted, a legislative defeat for him.

A national emergency, if not blocked by the courts or Congress, would allow Trump to dip into funds lawmakers had approved for other purposes to build a border wall.