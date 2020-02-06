App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 06, 2020 08:36 PM IST

Trump says he suffered 'terrible ordeal' in impeachment

"They have done everything possible to destroy us and by so doing very badly hurt our nation," he said at a televised prayer breakfast with a Who's Who of Washington power brokers.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

President Donald Trump said Thursday that he suffered a "terrible ordeal" during his impeachment. In his first public comments since being acquitted by the Senate of abuse of office, he said he had been "put through a terrible ordeal by some very dishonest and corrupt people."



Speaking in an unusually raspy voice, Trump noted that he would be giving a statement at the White House later.

He said he would discuss his determination that what happened during his impeachment cannot be allowed to "go on."

First Published on Feb 6, 2020 08:32 pm

tags #Donald Trump #World News

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.