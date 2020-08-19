172@29@17@103!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|trump-says-he-postponed-trade-talks-with-china-5726061.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 19, 2020 08:52 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Trump says he postponed trade talks with China

Representatives from the US and China had been scheduled to discuss implementation of their so-called Phase 1 trade deal on August 15, but those talks were canceled.

Reuters

US President Donald Trump on August 18 said he postponed trade talks with China, adding that he does not want to talk to China right now.

Asked at an event in Yuma, Arizona if he will pull out of the trade deal with China, Trump said he would see. Representatives from the United States and China had been scheduled to discuss implementation of their so-called Phase 1 trade deal on August 15, but those talks were canceled.
