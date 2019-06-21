Trump says he halted U.S. military response on Iran because was 'not proportionate'



....On Monday they shot down an unmanned drone flying in International Waters. We were cocked & loaded to retaliate last night on 3 different sights when I asked, how many will die. 150 people, sir, was the answer from a General. 10 minutes before the strike I stopped it, not....

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 21, 2019

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said he blocked a planned military strike against Iran because it would not have been a proportionate response to Tehran's downing of an unmanned U.S. surveillance drone, adding that more sanctions were imposed late on Thursday.

"10 minutes before the strike I stopped it, not proportionate to shooting down an unmanned drone. I am in no hurry, our Military is rebuilt, new, and ready to go, by far the best in the world," Trump said in a series of early morning tweets. "Sanctions are biting & more added last night."

Iran's Revolutionary Guard had said on June 20 it had shot down a US "spy drone" over its territory after it violated Iranian airspace.

President Donald Trump said that Iran has made a "very big mistake" by shooting down a US spy drone, an incident that is likely to further escalate already soaring tensions between Washington and Tehran.

Both the US and Iran said that Iranian forces had shot down an American military surveillance drone, but the two sides offered conflicting details on the incident.