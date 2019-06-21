App
Last Updated : Jun 21, 2019 07:34 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Trump says he halted U.S. military response on Iran because was 'not proportionate'

Iran's Revolutionary Guard had said on June 20 it had shot down a US "spy drone" over its territory after it violated Iranian airspace.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said he blocked a planned military strike against Iran because it would not have been a proportionate response to Tehran's downing of an unmanned U.S. surveillance drone, adding that more sanctions were imposed late on Thursday.

"10 minutes before the strike I stopped it, not proportionate to shooting down an unmanned drone. I am in no hurry, our Military is rebuilt, new, and ready to go, by far the best in the world," Trump said in a series of early morning tweets. "Sanctions are biting & more added last night."

Close

President Donald Trump said that Iran has made a "very big mistake" by shooting down a US spy drone, an incident that is likely to further escalate already soaring tensions between Washington and Tehran.

related news

Both the US and Iran said that Iranian forces had shot down an American military surveillance drone, but the two sides offered conflicting details on the incident.

 

First Published on Jun 21, 2019 06:48 pm

tags #Donald Trump #Iran-US relation #world

