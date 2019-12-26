App
Last Updated : Dec 26, 2019 11:49 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Trump says he and Xi Jinping will sign China trade deal

Speaking in Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said both countries were in close contact.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
US President Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump said he and Chinese President Xi Jinping will have a signing ceremony to sign the first phase of the US-China trade deal agreed to this month.

"We will be having a signing ceremony, yes," Trump told reporters. "We will ultimately, yes, when we get together. And we'll be having a quicker signing because we want to get it done. The deal is done, it's just being translated right now."

United States Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said on Dec. 13 that representatives from both countries would sign the Phase 1 trade deal agreement in the first week of January.

Close

Speaking in Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said both countries were in close contact.

"Both sides' economic and trade teams are in close communication about detailed arrangements for the deal's signing and other follow-up work," Geng told a daily news briefing.

He did not elaborate.

Beijing has not yet confirmed specific components of the deal that were released by US officials. A spokesman for China's Commerce Ministry said last week the details would be made public after the official signing.

First Published on Dec 26, 2019 11:47 am

tags #China #Current Affairs #Donald Trump #US #World News

