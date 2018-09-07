App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Sep 07, 2018 10:29 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Trump says government shutdown not likely before November election

Trump has repeatedly threatened to shut down the government when funding runs out on September 30 if the US Congress does not include enough money for a wall on the border with Mexico.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

President Donald Trump said on Thursday a possible shutdown of the US government over border wall funding "most likely" would not happen until after the November congressional elections.

In an interview with Fox News, Trump said he had been persuaded that closing the government would hurt his fellow Republican candidates.

Trump has repeatedly threatened to shut down the government when funding runs out on September 30 if the US Congress does not include enough money for a wall on the border with Mexico.

He walked back that threat in the interview, which was conducted prior to a Montana rally and will be broadcast on Friday.

related news

"Most likely I will not do that. But we are going to do it immediately after the election," Trump said.

"If it were up to me I would shut down the government over border security," he said. "But I don't want to do anything that is going to hurt us or potentially hurt us because I've got a feeling that Republicans are going to do really well in the midterms."

Republican control of the House of Representatives and Senate is at stake in the November 6 elections, which are seen as a referendum on Trump.

He campaigned heavily on a promise to build a wall that would be paid for by Mexico, which it has refused to do. Trump has subsequently turned to Congress to seek $25 billion for the project, along with other immigration demands.

Trump and US lawmakers averted a government shutdown in March after passing a massive $1.3 trillion spending bill to fund the government through September 30.

 
First Published on Sep 7, 2018 10:25 am

tags #Donald Trump #United States #World News

most popular

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.