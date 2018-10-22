Trump says 'full efforts' underway to stop migrant caravan

President Donald Trump has said that "full efforts" were underway to halt the progress of thousands of Honduran migrants toward the United States.

"Full efforts are being made to stop the onslaught of illegal aliens from crossing our Souther(n) Border," Trump tweeted on Sunday.

"People have to apply for asylum in Mexico first, and if they fail to do that, the U.S. will turn them away. The courts are asking the U.S. to do things that are not doable! "The Caravans are a disgrace to the Democrat Party.