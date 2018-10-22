App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2018 09:11 AM IST | Source: PTI

Trump says 'full efforts' underway to stop migrant caravan

'Full efforts are being made to stop the onslaught of illegal aliens from crossing our Souther(n) Border,' Trump tweeted on Sunday.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

President Donald Trump has said that "full efforts" were underway to halt the progress of thousands of Honduran migrants toward the United States.

"Full efforts are being made to stop the onslaught of illegal aliens from crossing our Souther(n) Border," Trump tweeted on Sunday.

"People have to apply for asylum in Mexico first, and if they fail to do that, the U.S. will turn them away. The courts are asking the U.S. to do things that are not doable! "The Caravans are a disgrace to the Democrat Party.
First Published on Oct 22, 2018 09:06 am

tags #Donald Trump #World News

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.