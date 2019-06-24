Trump says fresh US sanctions on Iran will target supreme leader

Trump told reporters the sanctions, which will target Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, were in response to Tehran's downing of a US drone last week.
US President Donald Trump said on June 24 the United States was imposing fresh sanctions on Iran, amid an escalation in tensions between the two countries.
Trump told reporters the sanctions, which will target Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, were in response to Tehran's downing of a US drone last week.Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 24, 2019 09:44 pm