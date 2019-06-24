App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jun 24, 2019 09:47 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Trump says fresh US sanctions on Iran will target supreme leader

Trump told reporters the sanctions, which will target Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, were in response to Tehran's downing of a US drone last week.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

US President Donald Trump said on June 24 the United States was imposing fresh sanctions on Iran, amid an escalation in tensions between the two countries.

Trump told reporters the sanctions, which will target Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, were in response to Tehran's downing of a US drone last week.

 

First Published on Jun 24, 2019 09:44 pm

tags #Ayatollah Ali Khamenei #Donald Trump #Iran #United States #World News

