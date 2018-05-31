Trump says expecting letter from Kim Jong Un

US President Donald Trump said today he was expecting to receive a message from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, as the two sides scramble to revive a summit previously set for next month between the two leaders. "I look forward to seeing what's in the letter. They will probably be coming to Washington DC on Friday to deliver the letter so I look forward to that," Trump said before heading to Texas for the day.

He also said that meetings in New York between Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and top North Korean official Kim Yong Chol, which resumed early today, were going "very well.