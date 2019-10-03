App
Last Updated : Oct 03, 2019 08:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

Trump says could 'certainly' ask China's Xi Jinping to investigate Biden

Trump told reporters at the White House Ukraine should probe the frontrunning Democratic presidential hopeful and his son, Hunter Biden -- and that China should follow suit.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Donald Trump said October 3 he would "certainly" think about approaching Chinese leader Xi Jinping to investigate the US president's domestic political rival Joe Biden.

Trump told reporters at the White House Ukraine should probe the frontrunning Democratic presidential hopeful and his son, Hunter Biden -- and that China should follow suit.

"Certainly -- something we can start thinking about," the president said of asking China to get involved.

Close

"If it were me I would recommend that they start an investigation into the Bidens," he added.

related news

Trump provoked a firestorm of outrage and triggered an impeachment probe after it emerged that he had asked Ukraine leader Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate the Bidens. It is illegal to ask for foreign help in a US election.

First Published on Oct 3, 2019 08:42 pm

tags #China #Donald Trump #World News

