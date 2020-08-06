172@29@17@240!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|trump-says-coronavirus-vaccine-possible-before-november-3-5655971.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 06, 2020 08:31 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Trump says coronavirus vaccine possible before November 3

Asked on the Geraldo Rivera radio program when a vaccine might be ready, Trump said, "Sooner than the end of the year, could be much sooner."

Reuters

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday it was possible the United States would have a coronavirus vaccine before the November election, a far more optimistic forecast than timing put forth by his own White House health experts.

Asked on the Geraldo Rivera radio program when a vaccine might be ready, Trump said, "Sooner than the end of the year, could be much sooner."

"Sooner than November 3?" he was asked.

"I think in some cases, yes possible before, but right around that time," Trump said.

 
First Published on Aug 6, 2020 08:29 pm

