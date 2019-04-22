Trump says Congress 'can't impeach' him

President Donald Trump said Monday that Congress "can't impeach" him over the findings of the Mueller report into Russia election meddling and his attempts to hamper the investigation.

"Only high crimes and misdemeanours can lead to impeachment. There were no crimes by me (No Collusion, No Obstruction), so you can't impeach," Trump stated on Twitter.

"It was the Democrats that committed the crimes, not your Republican President! Tables are finally turning on the Witch Hunt!"