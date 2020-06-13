App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jun 13, 2020 08:06 AM IST | Source: PTI

Trump says chokeholds by police should generally 'be ended'

But Trump also talked at length about a scenario in which a police officer is alone and fighting one-on-one and could have to resort to the tactic.

PTI

President Donald Trump says he'd like to see an end to the police use of chokeholds, except in certain circumstances. "I don't like chokeholds," Trump said in an interview with Fox News Channel that aired Friday. "Generally speaking," he said, the practice “should be ended.”

But Trump also talked at length about a scenario in which a police officer is alone and fighting one-on-one and could have to resort to the tactic.

Chokeholds have come under renewed scrutiny in the wake of the killing of George Floyd in police custody, which has sparked mass protests across the nation and around the world demanding justice, racial equality and policing reform. Though the tactic was not used on Floyd, who died after a police officer pressed his knee into Floyd's neck and after Floyd pleaded that he couldn't breathe, it has become a symbol of police brutality and there have been calls nationwide to ban its use.

Close

The maneuver is banned in many departments across the country already.

related news

A chokehold is a tactic in which an officer puts his or her arm around the neck of a suspect, blocking airflow. Eric Garner died in 2014 after a police chokehold, though the officer responsible maintains he used a different, legal takedown maneuver called “the seatbelt,” in which an officer puts one arm around a suspect's chest and another around the waist to wrestle a suspect to the ground.

In response to the protests, the White House has been working to craft an executive order on policing, though it is unclear if the final version will address chokeholds at all.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment, and Trump did not mention the tactic during a roundtable discussion in Texas Thursday in which he discussed the order. Lawmakers on the Hill have also been working to craft legislation in response.

And even as he endorsed scaling back their use, Trump nonetheless sounded convinced that chokeholds were sometimes necessary, calling it a “very tricky situation” in his interview with Fox.

“Sometimes if you're alone, and you're fighting someone whose tough, and you get somebody in a chokehold ... . What are you gonna do now? Let go and say: 'Oh let's start all over again? I'm not allowed to have you in a chokehold,'" he said. “I think the concept of chokeholds sounds so innocent, so perfect. And then you, realize if it's a one-on-one ... if a police officer is in a bad scuffle and he's got somebody ... . So you have to be very careful." “With that being said, it would be, I think, a very good thing that, generally speaking, it should be ended," he added.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 13, 2020 07:45 am

tags #Black lives matter #Donald Trump #World News

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Allow apple buyers from outside to visit state: Congress urges HP govt

Allow apple buyers from outside to visit state: Congress urges HP govt

LG forms panel for measures to tackle COVID-19; SC calls state of affairs in hospitals 'horrific'

LG forms panel for measures to tackle COVID-19; SC calls state of affairs in hospitals 'horrific'

Coronavirus India Live Updates | West Bengal breaches 10,000 mark; records highest single-day spike of 476 cases

Coronavirus India Live Updates | West Bengal breaches 10,000 mark; records highest single-day spike of 476 cases

most popular

In pics | Notable Indian personalities who died during the coronavirus lockdown

In pics | Notable Indian personalities who died during the coronavirus lockdown

Petrol, Diesel prices hiked by 57 and 59 paise per litre respectively in sixth increase in a row

Petrol, Diesel prices hiked by 57 and 59 paise per litre respectively in sixth increase in a row

Drones, contact tracing apps became more acceptable during COVID-19 than ever before: India at UN

Drones, contact tracing apps became more acceptable during COVID-19 than ever before: India at UN

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.